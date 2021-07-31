KeyCorp Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,071.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $22.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $22.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $98.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $102.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $122.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,746.00.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,694.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,478.83. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 97.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

