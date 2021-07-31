Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 11,736 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,959% compared to the typical volume of 232 call options.

NASDAQ LVOX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.68. 299,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

