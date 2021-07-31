Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Ryder System updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.950-$2.050 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $7.200-$7.500 EPS.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $89.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on R shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

