ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%.

NYSE ICL opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.51. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Get ICL Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.