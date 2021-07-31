SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group stock opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.40.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 14,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.