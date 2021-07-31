Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $59.68 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of HCA Healthcare worth $59,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $643,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.0% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $10,787,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,695,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA stock opened at $248.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $254.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.29.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $939,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $2,463,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,374 shares of company stock worth $8,628,560. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.05.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.