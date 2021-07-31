Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,402,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $62,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after buying an additional 1,255,280 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after buying an additional 4,992,494 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,021,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,126,000 after buying an additional 864,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,647,000 after buying an additional 311,847 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

