Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 99.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 169,876 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Five Below worth $65,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,122,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 750.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after acquiring an additional 261,549 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after acquiring an additional 242,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,072,000.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.81.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $194.42 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.51.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

