Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,519 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $66,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.4% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on APLE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

