Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. 47,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,588. The company has a market capitalization of $620.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.56. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULH shares. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 417,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,772,897.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,302,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,357,456. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.