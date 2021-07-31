Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. 19,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,057. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $156.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.86. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

