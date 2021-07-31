Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.49. 181,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

