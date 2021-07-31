Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. Vista Outdoor updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.800 EPS.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.43. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.83.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 in the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VSTO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

