Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,115 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.09% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 553.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 35,981 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 131.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 84.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 237,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 108,988 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 191.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after buying an additional 363,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,752,000.

IOVA stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.93. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOVA. JMP Securities raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

