West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.050-$8.200 EPS.

WST stock opened at $411.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $413.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

