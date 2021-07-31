Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.12% of Sage Therapeutics worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $43.73 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.26.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.78.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

