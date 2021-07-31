Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Copart by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Copart by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

CPRT stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.14 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

