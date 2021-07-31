Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,800,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 622.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after purchasing an additional 189,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 272,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.64.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.36. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.68 and a 12-month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. The firm’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

