Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 4,219 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,727,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,422,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $245.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

