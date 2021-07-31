PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,872 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.87. 2,227,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,243. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.49.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

