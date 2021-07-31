Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 80.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after buying an additional 557,281 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Novartis by 4,088.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after buying an additional 196,839 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.39. 1,386,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,737. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.43. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $211.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

