Analysts Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will report $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Regional Management reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million.

RM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other Regional Management news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $120,227.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 33,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,595.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 887.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RM stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,888. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $549.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a current ratio of 24.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

