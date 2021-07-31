Cypress Capital Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 22.4% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.21.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.70. 2,427,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $205.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.74. The stock has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

