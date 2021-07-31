Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 45,350 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,350 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $637.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.