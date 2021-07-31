Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

SFT has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Shift Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $14.49.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

