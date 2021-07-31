Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 9,000 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.