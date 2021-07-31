Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO opened at $139.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.60. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

