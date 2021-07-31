Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,000 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $800,023,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 664.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 536,363 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 77.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $29,031,808. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI stock opened at $229.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.04. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price objective on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.81.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

