Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.55. 1,040,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,168. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

