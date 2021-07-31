Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.83. 1,044,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,551. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $184.92 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.03. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.