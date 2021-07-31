Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%.
Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.83. 1,044,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,551. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $184.92 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.03. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.
In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Norfolk Southern Company Profile
Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.
