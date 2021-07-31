Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,682 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Louisiana-Pacific makes up about 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $14,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

Shares of LPX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,801. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.