Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 18,470 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,112% compared to the typical volume of 575 call options.
SGLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sigma Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Sigma Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of SGLB stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.37. 1,015,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,587. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80. Sigma Labs has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $9.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Labs by 466.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at about $2,224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sigma Labs Company Profile
Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.
