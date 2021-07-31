Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 18,470 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,112% compared to the typical volume of 575 call options.

SGLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sigma Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Sigma Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SGLB stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.37. 1,015,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,587. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80. Sigma Labs has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 509.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sigma Labs will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Labs by 466.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at about $2,224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

