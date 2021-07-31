Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $82.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,732,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,878. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.74.

