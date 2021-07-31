Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 741.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Shares of LYB traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.33. 2,249,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,446. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

