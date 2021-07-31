Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,913 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.6% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,879,000,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $621.63. 1,403,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,632. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $631.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $568.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,892 shares of company stock worth $11,504,948. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

