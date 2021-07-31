Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $294.99 and last traded at $290.22, with a volume of 59513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.08.

The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Atlassian by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 9.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63, a PEG ratio of 339.11 and a beta of 0.84.

About Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

