Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $294.99 and last traded at $290.22, with a volume of 59513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.08.
The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%.
TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.29.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63, a PEG ratio of 339.11 and a beta of 0.84.
About Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)
Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.
