Colony Group LLC Sells 721 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

TFI stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.