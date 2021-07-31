Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Up 8.3%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shot up 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.35 and last traded at $73.30. 25,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,317,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CELH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Get Celsius alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.97 and a beta of 2.11.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. 13.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Celsius by 23.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 8.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth $538,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 25.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 2,063.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.