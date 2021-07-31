3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $213.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMM. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.75.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $197.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.79. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in 3M by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 14.3% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 30.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

