Colony Group LLC Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after acquiring an additional 705,611 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

