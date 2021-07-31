Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $9.64 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 4.8% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.72. 16,465,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,780,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.19. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.