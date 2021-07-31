Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Purchases 118 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 2.1% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,453.04.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded down $36.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,178.26. 276,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,859. The stock has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,247.88. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

