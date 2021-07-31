Short Interest in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Increases By 40.5%

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,100 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the June 30th total of 381,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,861,000 after purchasing an additional 187,207 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,486,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,058,000 after purchasing an additional 290,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,095,000 after purchasing an additional 750,720 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.99. 157,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $51.98.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

RUSHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

