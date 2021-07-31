Colony Group LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 42.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 77.9% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.2% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 159,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

HIFS stock opened at $299.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $174.56 and a 12 month high of $325.90. The company has a market capitalization of $636.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $33.54 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

