Colony Group LLC Raises Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $2,926,138.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,880,530 shares in the company, valued at $95,380,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,528,230 shares of company stock worth $173,198,077 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKNG stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

