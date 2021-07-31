Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%.
NYSE:ACI opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.00. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.10. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $22.29.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.
Albertsons Companies Company Profile
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.
