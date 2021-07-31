Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%.

NYSE:ACI opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.00. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.10. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

