Virtu Financial LLC Has $515,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.4% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total transaction of $8,024,356.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,706,584.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 728,885 shares of company stock worth $178,858,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $265.72 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $78.68 billion and a PE ratio of -69.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.24.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

