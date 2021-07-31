Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 7,200 SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $74.46 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

