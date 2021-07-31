Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $3.76

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 3.76 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Rio Tinto Group has raised its dividend payment by 63.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rio Tinto Group has a payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rio Tinto Group to earn $14.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.19. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

