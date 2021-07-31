Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Santander Consumer USA has increased its dividend payment by 2,100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $41.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 49.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

